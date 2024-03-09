by VALERIO BARRETTA

1st row 1. J. Martin 1:50.789

Ducati 2. A. Espargaró 1:50.872

Aprilia 3. E. Bastianini 1:50.875

Ducati 2nd row 4. B. Binder 1:50.913

KTM 5. F. Bagnaia 1:50.928

Ducati 6. M. Marquez 1:50.961

Ducati 3rd row 7. F. By Giannantonio 1:51.019

Ducati 8. P. Acosta 1:51.130

KTM 9. A. Marquez 1:51.266

Ducati 4th row 10. M. Viñales 1:51.306

Aprilia 11. J. Miller 1:51.340

KTM 12. R. Fernandez 1:51.521

Aprilia 5th row 13. J. Zarco 1:51.537

Honda 14. M. Oliveira 1:51.565

Aprilia 15. M. Bezzecchi 1:51.864

Ducati 6th row 16. F. Quartararo 1:51.918

Yamaha 17. J. Mir 1:52.026

Honda 18. A. Fernandez 1:52.204

KTM 7th row 19. T. Nakagami 1:52.228

Honda 20. A. Rins 1:52.327

Yamaha 21. L. Marini 1:52.952

Honda 8th row 22. F. Morbidelli 1:52.980

Ducati

Jorge Martin resumes where he started: the Spaniard once again makes his explosiveness count on the flying lap, taking the first pole position of the 2024 World Championship. The Pramac driver's time is 1:50.789, a new track record which was not achieved, however. in the last time attacks, where he would have improved if it hadn't been for the yellow flag following a fall by Brad Binder. This great time was “enough” for the Spaniard to get behind a competitive Aleix Espargaró on Aprilia (+0.083) and a rediscovered Enea Bastianini (+0.086).

There Beast he gets behind Binder and his teammate Francesco Bagnaia. “Pecco” can complain about a mistake in the last sector of his best lap, but he can count on a competitive race pace. Following him at just 33 thousandths is Marc Marquez, the fastest with the GP23. Pedro Acosta's eighth place on KTM behind Fabio Di Giannantonio is surprising, while the performances of Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo, both out in Q1, are disappointing: they will start 15th and 16th. Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli close the grid, still far from the ideal pace on the new bikes.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track at 5pm, when the first points of the 2024 World Championship will be awarded with the Lusail Sprint. The 11 laps of the Qatari track will also serve the drivers to prepare the race pace for the Grand Prix which will begin on Sunday at 6pm.