MotoGP Qatar, the results of the Qualifying
|1st row
|1. J. Martin 1:50.789
Ducati
|2. A. Espargaró 1:50.872
Aprilia
|3. E. Bastianini 1:50.875
Ducati
|2nd row
|4. B. Binder 1:50.913
KTM
|5. F. Bagnaia 1:50.928
Ducati
|6. M. Marquez 1:50.961
Ducati
|3rd row
|7. F. By Giannantonio 1:51.019
Ducati
|8. P. Acosta 1:51.130
KTM
|9. A. Marquez 1:51.266
Ducati
|4th row
|10. M. Viñales 1:51.306
Aprilia
|11. J. Miller 1:51.340
KTM
|12. R. Fernandez 1:51.521
Aprilia
|5th row
|13. J. Zarco 1:51.537
Honda
|14. M. Oliveira 1:51.565
Aprilia
|15. M. Bezzecchi 1:51.864
Ducati
|6th row
|16. F. Quartararo 1:51.918
Yamaha
|17. J. Mir 1:52.026
Honda
|18. A. Fernandez 1:52.204
KTM
|7th row
|19. T. Nakagami 1:52.228
Honda
|20. A. Rins 1:52.327
Yamaha
|21. L. Marini 1:52.952
Honda
|8th row
|22. F. Morbidelli 1:52.980
Ducati
MotoGP Qatar, the news of the Qualifying
Jorge Martin resumes where he started: the Spaniard once again makes his explosiveness count on the flying lap, taking the first pole position of the 2024 World Championship. The Pramac driver's time is 1:50.789, a new track record which was not achieved, however. in the last time attacks, where he would have improved if it hadn't been for the yellow flag following a fall by Brad Binder. This great time was “enough” for the Spaniard to get behind a competitive Aleix Espargaró on Aprilia (+0.083) and a rediscovered Enea Bastianini (+0.086).
There Beast he gets behind Binder and his teammate Francesco Bagnaia. “Pecco” can complain about a mistake in the last sector of his best lap, but he can count on a competitive race pace. Following him at just 33 thousandths is Marc Marquez, the fastest with the GP23. Pedro Acosta's eighth place on KTM behind Fabio Di Giannantonio is surprising, while the performances of Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo, both out in Q1, are disappointing: they will start 15th and 16th. Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli close the grid, still far from the ideal pace on the new bikes.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track at 5pm, when the first points of the 2024 World Championship will be awarded with the Lusail Sprint. The 11 laps of the Qatari track will also serve the drivers to prepare the race pace for the Grand Prix which will begin on Sunday at 6pm.
