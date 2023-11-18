MotoGP, Qatar Qualifying: the starting grid

MotoGP, Qatar Qualifying: the news

The Italian-Spanish Ducati duel between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin was expected in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. The Ducati duel took place, but it was all blue, and it didn’t see “Pecco” among the protagonists: in front there are the riders you don’t expect, Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio. Pole del Maro in 1:51.762 at the last time attacks: beaten by 67 thousandths the Roman of the Gresini team, author of a phenomenal weekend at the very moment in which his future in MotoGP can be decided. Great qualification for the Gresini team, which sets the table for a great weekend also with Alex’s third place Marquez 136 thousandths behind Marini.

Bagnaia and Martin, therefore, had to settle for fourth and fifth positions respectively. The challenge for the World Championship continues in an interesting way, with the duelists who in turn 1 will probably be more sucked into the big group, with all the risks that may derive from this. Keeping them company in the second row is Johann Zarco, for a six out of six of the Ducati “normal” to see the season but unpredictable yesterday. The best of the others is Marc Marquez, constantly behind Bagnaia’s wheel like Gentile on Zico and Maradona in 1982. Followed by the Aprilias of Viñales, Raul Fernandez (very fast yesterday) and A. Espargaró. In FP2, the Catalan was the protagonist of an unpleasant episode with Franco Morbidelli: the Yamaha rider, who according to Espargaró was guilty of having hindered him, received an aggressive slap on the helmet. The episode will be evaluated after qualifying.

MotoGP, Qatar Qualifying: live

Here you can relive the Lusail qualifying live.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track this afternoon: the Sprint which starts at 6pm offers the first points of the weekend. The starting grid for the fourth to last race of the year (and also for Sunday’s GP) sees a surprising trio on the front row, with Bagnaia and Martin who will have to give everything at the same time but also watch the standings and play at marking themselves. On Sunday, always at the same time as the Sprint, we race for the heaviest points.