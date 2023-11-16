Increasingly intense challenge for the title

The upcoming weekend will not only be the last world championship event of this season outside the European borders, but also a decisive chapter for the global duel underway between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, all of which are played out in the last two events of this season. We therefore start again from this weekend, the only one of the season to take place at night (equivalent to late Italian afternoon) on the track of Lusail, Qatar. The circuit, which already hosts Formula 1, hosted the MotoGP championship from 2004 to this year, with the only exception of 2020.

Very hot and no rain

As has happened in many editions, this year’s edition will also take place in climatic conditions characterized by high temperatures and no risk of rain. Being located in a desert area, the mercury will reach 30°C in the afternoon of all three days, and then drop by around five degrees in the evening. A figure, reported by the weather forecast of accuweather.comto be considered especially for MotoGP, which under artificial lights he will compete in the Sprint race and the GP on Sunday.

MotoGP 2023, Qatar Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 17 November

Chance of precipitation: 1%

Min/max temperatures: 28°C/31°C (afternoon) 24°C (evening)

Wind: S 9 km/h, gusts at 22 km/h

Saturday 18 November

Clear sky

Chance of precipitation: 1%

Min/max temperatures: 27°C/30°C (afternoon), 23°C (evening)

Wind: NW 11 km/h, gusts at 24 km/h

Sunday 19 November

Chance of precipitation: 2%

Min/max temperatures: 24°C/25°c

Wind: ENE 7 km/h, gusts at 17 km/h

So last year

The hope of Italian fans is to be able to relive a weekend like that of 2022 for the final results in all categories of the MotoGP. In fact, Sunday opened with the success of Andrea Migno in Moto3to then be followed in Moto2 by Celestino Vietti, his first success in the intermediate class. Even more exhilarating it was Enea Bastianini in MotoGP, who won his first career victory. Furthermore, the official Ducati rider is fresh from the victory achieved last week in Malaysia.