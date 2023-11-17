MotoGP Qatar, the FP1 ranking

MotoGP Qatar, the FP1 news

Jorge Martin starts the weekend in Lusail as best he could. Although the Spaniard was not totally satisfied with his Friday, he managed to set the best time in the final session: 1:56.393 was his benchmark, 172 thousandths better than his teammate Johann Zarco.

Francesco Bagnaia was third, 229 thousandths behind his rival for the World Championship. the world champion chooses a combination of HH tires that perhaps he doesn’t pay for at the start, when the track is still very dirty, but which still manages to give him the third reference in the standings, an encouraging result in view of the weekend. Also in the top-5 are Raul Fernandez and Franco Morbidelli, who emerged at the end, followed by Marini, A. Espargaró, Di Giannantonio (long standing leader), P. Espargaró and Binder.

Sepang winner Enea Bastianini is in the shade, 17th ahead of Marco Bezzecchi. Only 20th Marc Marquez. Finally, it is worth mentioning a technical curiosity brought by KTM, which has fitted a rear wing clearly inspired by Formula 1.

MotoGP Qatar, live coverage of FP1

Here you can relive the Lusail FP1 live broadcast.

Future appointments

MotoGP returns to the track this afternoon with the Ps: the fight to earn a place in Q2 will begin at 6pm Italian time. Tomorrow FP2 is scheduled for 1pm, followed by Q1 (at 1.40pm) and Q2 (2.05pm) which will determine the starting grid for the fourth to last and third to last race of the year. On Saturday the Sprint is scheduled for 6pm, on Sunday (at the same time) we race for the heaviest points.