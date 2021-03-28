The MotoGP World Championship has already started with the Qatar GP that takes place in the Losail circuit. This will be the same scenario in which the two pre-season test rounds have been developed for the drivers and teams of the three categories. In addition, Losail will also be the setting for the second grand prix of the season.

The first pole of the season has been for Pecco Bagnaia. In second place Quartararo and Maverick Viñales. Rossi was fourth, while Joan Mir was in tenth position.

Although he has tried until the last moment, Marc Márquez will not be able to participate in either of the two great prizes That are being played in Qatar, the man from ilerdense has not finished recovering from his shoulder injury and will have to wait, at least, until the third appointment of the calendar in Portimao. Despite losing this attraction, the World Championship has many others, such as seeing the premiere of Pol Espargaró with Repsol Honda, Quartararo in the official Yamaha team or Rossi in the Petronas satellite.

In addition, it must be taken into account that At dawn from Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 the time change has occurred at summer time and at 2:00 it will be 3:00.

Sunday March 28 Careers Spain Argentina Chile Mexico Colombia USA Peru Moto3 16:00 12:00 12:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 10:00 Moto2 17:20 13:20 13:20 10:20 11:20 12:20 11:20 MotoGP 19:00 15:00 15:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 13:00

Schedules: What time is the MotoGP race in Losail?

TV: Where to watch the Qatar GP on television and on the Internet?

The 2021 Motorcycle World Championship can be seen this season through DAZN. All sessions can be seen live on DAZN and in Movistar + in Spain, also through their open social networks, while Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru will broadcast it through ESPN, in the United States it will be NBC Sports. Also in AS.com can follow live the results of the qualifying and the MotoGP race and the Moto3 and Moto2 races of each of the tests as well as the chronicles, news and reactions of the riders.