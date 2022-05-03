The MotoGP riders market is in full swing and Honda HRC, which only has Marc Márquez under contract beyond this season, is still working on its lineup for next season, which could see up to three new faces.

In the midst of these internal discussions, news came on Sunday that Honda describes as “very important”: the victory of young Tokyo talent Ai Ogura, who at the age of 21 won the Spanish Grand Prix in his second season. in Moto2.

Ogura, who emerged from the Asian trophies organized by the Japanese manufacturer in collaboration with the promoter Dorna, arrived in the World Championship in 2018 playing four wild cards. He then became a Honda Team Asia starter driver in 2019, also winning a podium finish at Aragon. His best season, however, was 2020, when he fought for the World Cup until the last race.

In 2021 he made the leap into the intermediate category, becoming one of the fastest riders in Moto2, although only this year the young Japanese is starting to make good use of his talent, with three podiums in the first six races of the year and with his first victory, which finally came last Sunday in Jerez.

“This victory is very important,” said Honda team manager Alberto Puig.

“Ogura was born in the Asia Talent Cup, many years ago. After all this time, seeing a rider from that championship win a Moto2 race is very important for the project itself and also for Honda,” said the former Spanish rider. .

Puig, together with HRC’s top management, will be in charge of defining the drivers who will defend the brand’s colors next season in the premier class and the option for Ogura to make the leap to the LCR team to replace Takaaki Nakagami is becoming increasingly feasible.

“We are all part of the Honda family and the people who have been involved in and around this Cup are very happy with his victory,” said Puig.

Nakagami, who has competed in the world championship since 2008 and made his MotoGP debut in 2018 with the LCR team on a Honda contract, has yet to score a podium in five seasons. His best year than him was 2020, when he got his first and only pole position and fought intermittently for the top positions, but was unable to hit at least a top 3.

At the age of 30, the Chiba (Japan) rider is running out of opportunities and everything seems to indicate that this could be his last season in MotoGP before giving way to Ogura to the Idemitsu LCR-Honda team.