As usual on the Monday after the Grands Prix, the HRC team manager, the Spaniard Alberto Puig, looks back on the experiences of the Tokyo team, this time at Le Mans, where Marc Márquez crashed with less than two laps to go when battling for the podium, while Joan Mir and Alex Rins did the same in the rear. Japanese Takaaki Nakagami was the only Honda rider to finish the race on his feet, crossing the line in ninth position.

For the Honda team manager, the most important thing is that nobody got hurt during the weekend.

“Fortunately none of the riders were injured, and this is the most important aspect when a crash occurs. There were different scenarios for the crashes, Rins and Mir were doing one type of race and Marc a completely different one. The priority is that there is no physical harm”.

Having said that, Alberto Puig explains what happened to Marquez when he was fighting in full regalia for the podium.

“Marc had a fantastic race. Unfortunately, in the end he was chasing the podium and he knew that Johann Zarco was right behind him and ready to attack him, so he had to keep fighting. The character of a champion is to always try to get the most out of every situation, and that’s exactly what he did. I think he’s riding at the same level as before the injury three years ago. He rode excellently and did everything possible with what he had,” he explained the former pilot.

“Mir is still working to understand the bike, which unfortunately translates into crashes. Rins is in yet another situation: he had a great weekend in Austin, but the last two races have not been so easy. Everyone is trying. but we are not yet up to the task with the bike”.

As for Mir, he suffered another crash on Sunday at Le Mans, the eleventh of the year.

“We have to try to find a better position for him on the bike, so that he can understand it better and ride more how he wants. He needs to regain some of the confidence he has lost, but as a rider you normally gain confidence when you get to know the bike. This knowledge is what we have to try to convey to him. It’s a long process”.

In France, Honda put their new Kalex chassis back on track, and it’s here to stay.

“This project has been going on for some time, we have been working in collaboration with them for a long time. Now the work of the last few months is starting to show and I think it was a positive first step. Naturally there are still points to improve, not you can change something like the chassis in just five minutes; there is work to do and we will continue to make progress,” he said.

Steps that need to be accelerated now, with three full weeks without competitions, to work with all the information in Tokyo.

“It’s time to continue analyzing all the information from the first races, work to understand which is the best direction to take and work to bring some more things to Mugello and for future races.”

“As we have seen this weekend, the championship is very open and many things can still happen. Marc, after a month and a half without riding any type of bike, was able to immediately return with the right speed, and this is It’s important to keep in mind. You can only do it if you’re a special driver. We’ll see what happens in the next races,” said the Catalan.

