On the Monday after the final race of the 2023 MotoGP season, Honda announced that it had hired Luca Marini. The rider from Tavullia left the VR46 team, with which he had a contract until the end of 2024, signing a two-year agreement to replace Marc Marquez, who left for Gresini.

This ended weeks of speculation about who might get that saddle. Initially, the favorite was Miguel Oliveira, but in the end Marini's name popped up on the list of possible replacements. Marini's two-year deal breaks with Honda's initial approach, which offered only a one-year contract, which convinced Oliveira to stay in the Aprilia satellite team, then taken over by Trackhouse Racing in 2024 after the bankruptcy of RNF.

Alberto Puig, Honda team manager, spoke after the announcement to Motogp.com stating that Marini was the first rider to ask to join the team when Marquez's exit was confirmed: “Well, he was the first, with his group, to bring us together when the news of Marc's farewell came out. So they contacted us and it sounded interesting. Honestly, there weren't many options because the drivers were all more or less settled in their teams. He had the possibility of arriving, so we thought about it, also because his growth has been good in recent years. We studied his progression and ultimately decided he would be a good option.”

Marini's experience with Ducati has proven to be an interesting factor for Honda, which is trying to return to the top positions, after closing the 2023 season in last place in the constructors' standings: “Our priority, in this moment, is to create the right development for our bike”, added Puig. “We are far from where we need to be. And this is our priority: to make a clear step forward in the development of our bikes for next season and beyond.”

“That's why we are trying to create a new team, a new structure, a new organization that will help the development to be faster, more rapid and in the right direction. Regarding the drivers, as I said before, we didn't have many options due to the circumstances with all the drivers already under contract. We thought that with Luca, with his experience and the other years on other bikes, we could get a good advantage. We have to do development on our bike and we needed to bring a guy with experience on another bike. This is the best we could do.”

Puig says Honda is implementing a new “grassroots” structure to help turn around its form, which includes a recruiting drive: “We're trying to restructure the team, but starting from the grassroots. That means changes in Japan and also of the core team in Europe. So, the important thing is to change the system. That's why we are trying to recruit new people in the coming months and years, because we believe we can gain good experience. In Europe there is also a very good technology and we are trying to implement and use it within our team.”

He also confirmed that Marini will not bring anyone from VR46 with him and will inherit Joan Mir's team, which will instead inherit Marc Marquez's former team, captained by Santi Hernandez.