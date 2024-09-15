Honda had a mixed test day at Misano, unable to bring a prototype of what will be the bike for the 2025 season to the track. However, it was able to test several new features and other parts that they have been working on for some time.

The riders’ feelings were also discordant. On the one hand, Joan Mir thought that the material with which HRC showed up at the last test of the 2024 season was not enough, remaining a bit disappointed. On the other hand, Luca Marini liked the novelties of the Japanese manufacturer, especially the new aerodynamics, which seeks the ground effect and which has found success among European brands such as Ducati and Aprilia.

If there is anyone who knows exactly how Honda’s development work is going, it is the factory team manager, Alberto Puig. The Spaniard confirmed that Honda tested “a bit of everything” at Misano and that, in the current circumstances, they were able to try everything they had available in the different areas of the RC213V.

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The plan is to try a bit of everything,” the Catalan began in an interview with the official MotoGP website. “We don’t have a prototype, but we have a lot of parts that we are using on the current bikes. We are testing in every area, we are testing aerodynamics, engine, chassis parts… Everything we can do, we are testing.”

Furthermore, it should be remembered that the test at Misano came just one day after the confirmation of the information anticipated by Motorsport.com some time ago: Repsol will cease to be an official sponsor of the team starting in 2025. Puig has very nice words for the Spanish company and the bond forged by both in a 30-year collaboration.

“I think both companies have done a fantastic job. This alliance has been fantastic for many, many years. 30 years, many titles and a clear dominance in the sport for a long time. They have developed a very good product for Honda bikes and, in turn, Honda has produced very good bikes for Repsol, to show their potential. I think it has been a great collaboration,” Puig said.

“Like everything in life, sometimes there comes an end. But there is a lot of respect between the companies. Both are very grateful for the efforts made in this long journey. So, from Honda’s point of view, we can be happy for this and give thanks. We are sure that all the victories and all the titles we have achieved together will remain in time and in the history of motorsport,” he concluded.