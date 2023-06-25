Alberto Puig acknowledged that Honda must change its approach if it wants to return to having a competitive bike in MotoGP and clarified that the golden wing brand will not keep Marc Márquez if the Spaniard decides to leave before the contract expires.

“It’s clearly not a good time. Three riders in hospital, it’s not something that can change overnight,” said the HRC team manager. “We’ve had problems for a long time, but we can’t concentrate,” he added.

“We’re far, far behind. Solving the problems we have in two months won’t be easy. It would be too optimistic to think we’ll have a competitive bike in two months. We’re not going to the root of the problem.”

Puig admits that it doesn’t make much sense for the Japanese bike to persist with its problems for so long and that he doesn’t expect a “rescue” in the form of concessions.

“In principle, Honda must be a more performing bike, it must not wait for help from the championship. We have not discussed this with Dorna,” he said, denying that the brand has given up on being competitive in MotoGP. “If Honda is here, it’s here to win.”

On the increasingly insistent rumors of a possible departure of Marc Marquez and the breaking of the contract that binds him until the end of 2024, Puig was categorical.

“Everyone can do what they want, but Honda is not a company that wants to keep a rider who doesn’t want to be here,” he said. “I would say yes, Marc will stay with us, but I say it on the basis of the contract.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As for the future, Puig believes that we must take one step at a time.

“The Europeans have a very aggressive approach and that means taking risks. The Japanese are much more conservative, but they are also doing things right. We are trying to reduce the time to react.”

“The way things are, one day you lose two tenths, the next four, then a second and then you’re history.”

Finally, Puig was asked about Joan Mir. “The situation is what we know. He got hurt at Mugello and didn’t feel strong enough to come to Assen, a very fast circuit,” he said.

Marc Marquez then took the floor and was asked about Puig’s words regarding his future at Honda.

“You can’t decide your future in these conditions, when you’re at such a low point. I have to rebuild myself physically and mentally first,” he said.

In his documentary, Marc made it clear that he was loyal to Honda, but that if he couldn’t win he would “make a living”. What else needs to happen?

“I learned and was taught that these kinds of decisions can’t be made in the heat of the moment. I have to go home, think and reflect, and at Silverstone I have to get back on the bike and see if the situation has changed or not.”

“It is clear that all the riders are injured. Now we need to approach this project in a different way. We must no longer think that, being Honda, we have to win. When the project is ready, we will win. Now, to win or to finish in the top ten, you have to take too many risks”, concluded the number 93.