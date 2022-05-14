The 2023 MotoGP paddock risks being less crowded. With Suzuki leaving, there are currently 22 bikes confirmed for next season. The ‘on foot’ pilots are not unprepared, but two who change market scenarios, namely Joan Mir and Alex Rins. It’s not every day that you can sign a world champion so easily: neither he nor his teammate will struggle to find a place in 2023. Obviously Honda is at the top of their wishes, both for the speed of the bike and because Pol Espargaró could return to KTM or be ‘relegated’ to the LCR team.

What is certain is the request for information from Mir and Rins to the Honda. The HRC team manager Alberto Puig confirmed this: “I think the situation has changed not only for us but for everyone. There are two other drivers available and it was totally unexpected. As a result, there will now be more riders and fewer bikes. I think these guys will contact everyone and us too. They will ask questions, we will listen to what they have to say, that’s for sure. Indeed, I can confirm that they contacted us, they wanted to talk to us. And if a rider wants to talk to Honda, we listen. We respect the drivers and listen to what they have to say“, These are the words of the Spaniard to the microphones of the MotoGP. “Our policy doesn’t change much, this year we decided to wait more and see the possibilities of the market, without rushing to decide. Suddenly this news came out in Jerez which was very surprising for everyone, but it will not change our goal or our concept, nor the timing for deciding. That’s just two more options, our approach was decided long before Suzuki’s announcement. I don’t know what others will do, we will follow our plan, we have something in mind. Let’s see how things go. We will do everything for the good of Honda, just as all the teams will act for their good“.