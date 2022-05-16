Alberto Puig joined Marc Marquez’s requests from last Sunday at Le Mans, where he finished the race in sixth position without being able to fight with his rivals to cross the line more than 15 seconds behind the winner. At the end of the race, the Cervera driver revealed that both he and the team and the engineers are running out of ideas and asked HRC in Japan for help to bring solutions, but above all new parts to try to improve the 2022 prototype.

Neither Marquez nor Pol Espargaro, who finished 11th, ended the Le Mans weekend happy. The HRC team manager said: “It is clear that it was not the result we expected or what we want. Obviously, we aspire to achieve the maximum possible, this is always our goal. But the reality is that we are faced with some problems. We keep looking for ways to reach our true potential, not even this weekend at Le Mans has been easy ”.

Despite the difficulties Puig talks about, finishing sixth for Marquez can never be seen as a good result: “In terms of results, it’s not even what Marc expects. Obviously, this race was not a complete disaster, but we have to look at the general situation and this is not our real position, obviously it is not that of Marquez ”.

The RC213V, which impressed positively during preseason, lagged behind its rivals. Puig made a request to Japan as follows: “We know where we need to improve. We need more time to prove what we believe will help us and solve the problems we have. At the moment we must continue to work and hope that these solutions arrive in Europe as soon as possible. We are verifying it “.

With Honda in last position in the constructors’ standings, Puig believes there is nothing to remark about the weekend in France: “All our riders have finished the race, but I think the only positive aspect is that we are not happy. This is good because in terms of racing, when things go wrong and something doesn’t go as expected, it’s easy to lose motivation, but that’s not our mentality. We will fight, we will improve and we will return to obtain the results that we set ourselves “.