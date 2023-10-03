Whatever happens it will be a success

It is no mystery that the decision of Dorna and the Federation of revolutionize the MotoGP format was put in place with the precise objective of channeling new interest into the category, which had waned after Valentino Rossi’s retirement and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Much has been said about the novelty of the Sprint and the doubling of races and starts and the ‘always at the maximum’ format planned by the leaders of the MotoGP, criticized by the riders themselves in the recent press conference on Thursday in Motegi.

And while we think about the exponential increase in injuries and witness the world championship duel between the two Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, Dorna and FIM can toast to the great public success that the first half of the 2023 championship enjoyed.

The numbers

The data is based on first 12 world championship events of the season (therefore until Misano at the beginning of September) and quantify a TV audience growth for the entire weekend exceeding 20% ​​compared to twelve months ago. In particular, the Sprint has given a clear boost, given that it narrows the focus only on Saturday there was an increase of 51% of viewers at home. The Sunday numbers also show a strong increase compared to the same GPs in 2022 and each of the first 12 GPs closed with a positive sign compared to the previous season.

The public who followed the test and race sessions from the stands also did very well, given that the 2023 numbers are also higher than those of 2019, the last year before the pandemic. In comparison with 2022, a significant increase in attendance was recorded for 11 out of 12 races, with peaks above 60% and 80%. Almost half of the events had over 30% more spectators than the previous year. The absolute record of the year is Le Mans, with 280 thousand fans over the entire weekend, +23.9% compared to 2022. Dream numbers also in Germany, with almost 250 thousand fans in the stands, which made the Sachsenring race the sporting event with the largest number of spectators in Germany in 2023.

In total they were more than 1.6 million fans who crossed the gates of the circuits to go to the races: this is an absolute record for the first half of the championship.