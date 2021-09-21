The specialized magazine The Race has published a very first 2022 calendar of the World Championship, obviously a program that may undergo changes and replacements. This is a first provisional draft that foresees the beauty of 21 world championships, starting on March 6 in Qatar and ending on November 13 in Valencia. There will be two novelties, Indonesia on March 20, on the Mandalika track and Finland on July 10, on the Kymi Ring. Averted the ‘triplets’, the summer break will be three weeks.
As usual there will be two grand prix in Italy: May 29 at Mugello and September 18 at Misano Adriatico.
MotoGP / Provisional calendar 2022
|Date
|Circuit
|GP
|March 6
|Losail
|Qatar
|March 20
|Mandalika
|Indonesia
|3rd April
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|Argentina
|April 10
|Circuit of the Americas
|Texas
|April 24
|Portimao
|Portugal
|May 1st
|Jerez de la Frontera
|Spain
|May 15
|Le Mans
|France
|May 29
|Mugello
|Italy
|June 5th
|Barcelona
|Catalonia
|June 19
|Sachsenring
|Germany
|June 26
|Assen
|Netherlands
|10th of July
|Kymi Ring
|Finland
|August 7
|Silverstone
|Great Britain
|August 21
|Red Bull Ring
|Austria
|Sept. 11
|Aragon
|Aragon
|September 18th
|Misano
|Emilia Romagna and Rimini Riviera
|2nd October
|Motegi
|Japan
|October 9
|Buriram
|Thailand
|October 23
|Phillip Island
|Australia
|October 30
|Sepang
|Malaysia
|November 13
|Valencia
|Valencian Community
