The specialized magazine The Race has published a very first 2022 calendar of the World Championship, obviously a program that may undergo changes and replacements. This is a first provisional draft that foresees the beauty of 21 world championships, starting on March 6 in Qatar and ending on November 13 in Valencia. There will be two novelties, Indonesia on March 20, on the Mandalika track and Finland on July 10, on the Kymi Ring. Averted the ‘triplets’, the summer break will be three weeks.

As usual there will be two grand prix in Italy: May 29 at Mugello and September 18 at Misano Adriatico.

MotoGP / Provisional calendar 2022

Date Circuit GP March 6 Losail Qatar March 20 Mandalika Indonesia 3rd April Termas de Rio Hondo Argentina April 10 Circuit of the Americas Texas April 24 Portimao Portugal May 1st Jerez de la Frontera Spain May 15 Le Mans France May 29 Mugello Italy June 5th Barcelona Catalonia June 19 Sachsenring Germany June 26 Assen Netherlands 10th of July Kymi Ring Finland August 7 Silverstone Great Britain August 21 Red Bull Ring Austria Sept. 11 Aragon Aragon September 18th Misano Emilia Romagna and Rimini Riviera 2nd October Motegi Japan October 9 Buriram Thailand October 23 Phillip Island Australia October 30 Sepang Malaysia November 13 Valencia Valencian Community