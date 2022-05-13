Following the recent allegations circulated in the media, according to which some MotoGP teams have violated or are violating the regulations relating to the operating parameters of the tires, the Technical Director of the premier class Danny Aldridge issued the following statement, reiterating what had been anticipated by Luigi Dall’Igna. The case was defined by the patron of Dorna Carmelo Ezpeleta “Nonsense”.

“In collaboration with the MSMA (the constructors’ association at the start in MotoGP, ed) and following his request, the Championship’s Technical Management is currently evaluating a new tire pressure monitoring protocol. This procedure must include the introduction of a unified system of sensors and receivers, because it is the only way to have reliable data for technical verifications. In addition, a detailed protocol on how to apply the new regulations was discussed with the MSMA and it was unanimously agreed that it will not be implemented before the start of the 2023 season“.

“This protocol has been preliminarily agreed within the MSMA on the condition that it is evaluated by all manufacturers during the 2022 season. To facilitate this evaluation, all manufacturers have unanimously agreed to freely share tire data of their drivers after each event with all the other manufacturers; as these data are provided voluntarily and the sensors are individually calibrated by each sensor manufacturer, it is not currently possible to verify their accuracy. “

“As agreed between Michelin, FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna, tire regulations will continue to apply as they have been for many yearsunder the control of the Technical Director and Michelin, until the new proposed procedure is ready to be introduced ”.