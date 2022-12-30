The hunt for “Pecco” Bagnaia officially begins in early January. In fact, the first bikes of the 2023 MotoGP season will be presented at that time. The Ducati of the Factory team will be unveiled on 23-24 January in the evocative setting of Madonna di Campiglio: the Piedmontese has yet to decide whether to race with his 63 or with the symbol of primacy, that number 1 which has been missing since the 2012 season, when it was brought on the track by reigning world champion Casey Stoner.

The first bike to take off the veils is for now Yamaha by Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, on 17 January. The Iwata manufacturer has lost the RNF team to Aprilia: for now, the Noale “satellite” team is the last one on the presentation calendar (March 16, just before the start of the World Championship). The dates of three teams are to be confirmed (official Aprilia, LCR Honda and Mooney VR46), while Marc Marquez’s Honda will be revealed on 25 February.

The season will kick off on February 5 with the three-day of shakedown in Sepang, followed by the actual tests on 10-11-12 February. The bikes will then be back on track for another two days, this time in Portimão (March 11-12). The World Championship will start right on the Algarve circuit on the weekend of 26 March.

MotoGP / 2023 motorcycle presentations: the calendar

January 17: Monster Energy Yamaha (YZR-M1)

January 21: Gresini Racing MotoGP (Desmosedici GP22)

January 23-24: Ducati Lenovo Team (Desmosedici GP23)

25 January: First Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP23)

January 26: KTM Factory Racing (RC16)

February 25: Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)

March 4th: Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing (RC16)

March 16: RNF MotoGP Team (RS-GP)

TBC: Aprilia Racing (RS-GP), LCR Honda (RC213V), Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Desmosedici GP22)