According to what Motorsport.com has learned, the idea of ​​the body that articulates and validates the changes to the regulation is to ratify this change at the next meeting, initially scheduled for the next round scheduled in ten days – the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – on the Marco Simoncelli circuit in Misano.

As is currently the case, teams using engines supplied by manufacturers who enjoy greater flexibility thanks to concessions (Yamaha and Honda) will be exempted from the freeze, provided they do not achieve results that would change their band.

This strategy has already been implemented in the past in the MotoGP World Championship, in response to the devastation caused by the pandemic. On that occasion, the engines were frozen from the beginning of 2020 to the end of 2021.

The move is part of an initiative by championship governing bodies to curb manufacturer investment, given that there are less than three seasons left under the current technical framework before the announced change in 2027. At that point, the 1000cc engines will be replaced by a smaller 850cc version, and this will be accompanied by a significant restriction of aerodynamic elements and other devices, such as lowering elements.

At present, teams are required to homologate their engines before the first round of the calendar. The Stewards of the Teams’ Association (IRTA) are responsible for the sealing process of the engines and the checks that are carried out during the season. Once the green light is given, the engines will be homologated at the latest for the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix on March 2 next year.

While these components could not be changed until after the final race, the specifications certified in Buriram must remain unchanged until the end of 2026. There are some exceptions that allow changes, for example if it can be demonstrated that the intention to break the seal is for safety reasons.

Indeed, in August 2020, Yamaha asked to open up Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales’ M1 engines, citing a valve problem, in a request that raised considerable concern among other representatives of the Manufacturers’ Association (MSMA).