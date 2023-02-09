As in recent years, there will be just two pre-season tests before the start of the 2023 MotoGP season: one in Malaysia, from 10-12 February, and the other in Portugal on 11-12 March.

As has been the case since 2021, only five days of pre-season practice are allowed before the inaugural race.

The Sepang test in February will mark the first time that the entire MotoGP grid has gathered since November’s one-day test in Valencia.

Team Pilot 1

Pilot 2 Test riders Yamaha Fabio Quartararo Franco Morbidelli Cal Crutchlow Honda Marc Marquez Joan Mir Stefan Bradl Ducati Francis Bagnaia Aeneas Bastianini Michael Pirro KTM Brad Binder Jack Miller Dani Pedrosa/Jonas Folger Aprilia Aleix Espargaro Maverick Vinales Lorenzo Savadori Ducati Pramac Jorge Martin Johann Zarco Ducati Gresini Alex Marquez Fabio Di Giannantonio GasGas Tech3 Pol Espargaro Augusto Fernandez Ducati VR46 Luca Marini Marco Bezzecchi Honda LCR Alex Rins Takaaki Nakagami Aprilia RNF Miguel Oliveira Raul Fernandez

Unlike in Formula 1 pre-season testing, both drivers from each team, and if necessary also the test drivers, will take to the track at the same time rather than sharing their prototype.

Indeed, the riders will have more bikes available during the test, in such a way as to be able to try as many updates as possible.

The GasGas Tech3 rider, Augusto Fernandez, has already had the opportunity to take to the track during the last few days’ Shakedown in Sepang. This is because the reigning Moto2 world champion is the only rookie on the 2023 grid and that test was reserved for rookies and test riders.

The fastest on this occasion was the Ducati test rider, the Italian Michele Pirro, the only one to break the two-minute barrier, even if it must be said that some bikes, for example Dani Pedrosa’s KTM, were not equipped with transponders as they of unofficial tests.

Where will the 2023 MotoGP pre-season tests take place?

This year, two tests are scheduled, separated by a month, in view of the 2023 season which will begin on 26 March with the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The first three-day official test will take place in Sepang, home of the Malaysian Grand Prix, from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 February.

This will be followed by a two-day test at Portimao, from Saturday 11th to Sunday 12th March, with the season kicking off two weeks later at the same track.

In 2023 there will also be a test day in the season, which will take place after the San Marino Grand Prix in September, on the Monday following the Misano race. Furthermore, there will also be a day of testing on the Tuesday following the final round of the championship in Valencia in November.

What’s new in MotoGP 2023?

The technical regulations remain largely stable for 2023, with the most relevant change in this sense being the ban on using the front lowering device even when the bike is moving.

Another change that will have a major impact on this year’s racing is the application of a minimum pressure to the front tyres. This value had already been monitored in 2022, but there was a sort of gray area in the regulation which meant that in some cases some teams were operating outside this limit.

From a sporting point of view, however, the most important novelty is the introduction of the Sprint Races, which however will not be tested during the pre-season tests.

What do you need to watch out for in the pre-season tests?

Two talking points are likely to dominate 2023 pre-season testing.

The first concerns Yamaha and its new engine. Top speed has been a problem for the Iwata company in recent years and all its pilots have asked the brand to create a more powerful engine.

The firm has been working with former Formula 1 engineer Luca Marmorini to improve its engine, although the latest evolution apparently did not deliver the benefits Yamaha had hoped for at the Valencia test last November.

However, the top speed data collected at the Sepang Shakedown showed a decent step forward for the M1, although test rider Cal Crutchlow insisted that this figure could not be relied too much on, as the sensors are positioned already in the detached phase.

The second key element of the tests will be the progress Honda has made or not with its bike. After the second winless season in three years in 2022, the Japanese manufacturer has a lot of work to do to recover from bottom of the constructors’ championship.

It’s a pivotal year for Honda, as Marc Marquez, its most valuable asset, told Motorsport.com last November that he is open to considering other options for his future if Honda can’t build him a bike in capable of aiming for World Cup victory.

Although Marquez has a contract until the end of 2024, a deal for 2025 and beyond will likely be negotiated well in advance. Therefore, Honda must turn things around quickly to hope to retain Marc.

How can I follow the MotoGP 2023 tests?

There is no live coverage of MotoGP pre-season testing, although the Dorna Sports video pass will offer constant video updates, as well as a live broadcast at the conclusion of each day.

Motorsport.com will also bring you all the main news both on the three days in Malaysia and on the following test in Portugal.