The MotoGP grid is starting to move towards the 2023 season, with a large majority of places still to be filled. At Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia has already certified his tenure with the factory team, but Jack Miller’s spot could be threatened by Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini or Jorge Martín, who has been impressive with the Pramac team since his debut in the last season.

Johann Zarco stayed out of the whirlwind of rumors, but before the Austin weekend kicked off the Frenchman made it clear he wants to stay with Pramac next season. However, Paolo Campinoti also wants to continue the adventure. “We are very happy with Johann,” the Pramac team CEO told Canal +. “We are convinced that he can stay with us and we are doing everything we can to make sure he stays with us.”

Ducati has a whole system for growing the riders in its satellite teams and then promoting the best. The manufacturer will therefore have an opinion on the pairing of the Pramac team and only a decision against Zarco who comes from Borgo Panigale would seem to be able to rule out a renewal at this point.

“We always decide with Ducati,” said Campinoti. “We can say that we have a bit of influence and we want Johann to stay with us. It depends on whether he wants to stay, but we have a great relationship. We are very happy and I hope he stays.”

Johann Zarco has been through a lot since the beginning of the season, from his podium in the rain in Mandalika to his accident in the first laps at Termas de Río Hondo. Campinoti has no doubts about the potential of his rider: “We are doing everything possible to make him feel comfortable because when he is calm he is very, very good. I think he rode well until the Argentine GP, where he was unlucky. I think he can to do well”.

After his two Moto2 titles, Johann Zarco shone in his first three seasons in MotoGP on the Yamaha Tech3. He had a difficult 2019, between his short time with KTM and an interim one with Honda LCR. While he was thinking of moving to SBK, Ducati convinced him to join Avintia, through a contract signed directly with the brand. After a 2020 on an older model, since last year he has been riding the same bike as the factory riders, but with the Pramac colors, with which he took five of his 12 premier class podiums.