The presentation of the livery of the Ducati Desmosedici GP24 which will be entrusted to Jorge Martin And Franco Morbidelli will be one of the events that will be part of the preview of the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix on February 28 in the paddock of the Sakhir International Circuit.

Italian team owner Paolo Campinoti's friendship with current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has made the former Ferrari sporting director a regular in the MotoGP paddock when his schedule allows. Furthermore, Pramac motorbikes have sported the official F1 logo on the tail for years.

As a Ducati team partner, Pramac will have, for the third consecutive season, 2024 version factory prototypes, identical to the red-painted ones of the official Bolognese team.

In his fourth year in MotoGP, again with Pramac, Jorge Martín will be the spearhead of the project, trying to take the fight for the world title to the last race, as he did last year with Pecco Bagnaia.

Martin, who came to lead the standings (albeit for a few hours) and won six sprint races and four grand prix, is still fighting to become the first world champion of a satellite team in the history of MotoGP, even if The Spaniard has a direct contract with Ducati and is the company's second highest paid rider.

Making his debut in the other GP24 in 2024 is the Italian rider Franco Morbidelli, who will be in his seventh season in the premier class after debuting in 2018 with a Honda for Marc VDS and five years with Yamaha, the last two with the team official. Morbidelli, a member of the VR46 Riders Academy, took second place in the world championship in 2020 on an M1 for then-Yamaha satellite team Petronas.

At 29 years old, the Roman rider has been offered a great opportunity on the most competitive bike on the grid, but Franco won't have an easy start to the season after missing the tests due to a head injury sustained in training in Portimao. He has signed for just one year with Ducati and will have to prove he deserves to continue before the summer break.

Pramac's presentation is the last of the MotoGP teams for the 2024 season, which will start on the weekend of March 10 with the Qatar GP and which this year has 21 events scheduled, with the last appointment in Valencia on November 17.

