The satellite team of Ducati, of which Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco are part, has signed a sponsorship agreement that provides for a new livery for the bikes and rider suits. The new colorway will be presented on Thursday next week in the Mugello pitlane and will be used starting from FP1 of the Italian Grand Prix.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, the new sponsor will share the space on the bikes and clothing of the riders and the team with the current title sponsor, Pramac, but some colors will be changed to highlight the new commercial partner of the team.

This is Prima Assicurazioni, a brand in the insurance sector, which will become the new main sponsor of the team, which will therefore lead to wearing the company color, lilac, and is a relatively new brand, which until now had never been present in the paddock of the MotoGP. Therefore, the team led by Paolo Campinoti managed to attract a new sponsor in the championship.

Even if it is not a flagship brand, nor a well-known brand, the news of the arrival of new commercial partners in MotoGP is always very welcome, and it is even more so after the loss in recent years of some very important sponsors. like Fiat, Movistar or more recently Petronas. The latter left slamming the door, but it is very likely that she can reappear in the paddock next year, albeit in a different team from the one she was linked to until mid-2021.