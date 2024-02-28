Last but not least… Pramac! The team captained by Paolo Campinoti took the saying literally and took the wraps off its Desmosedici GP24 last. The setting, however, is exceptional, because the independent Ducati team has chosen the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain as the location for the event.

The presentation coincided with the start of the race weekend (yes, weekend because it races on Saturday) of Formula 1, which begins its season in Bahrain this weekend. Thanks to the friendship between Campinoti and Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO, this year too Ducati Pramac presents the F1 logo under the tail.

Presented on the starting grid of the Sakhir Circuit, the new GP24 arrived driven by the two drivers, who thus revealed a completely new livery. Let's forget last year's white, which has been replaced by… Purple! Yes, what until 2023 was just a touch of color becomes dominant this year. There is no shortage of red details, a distinctive sign of Ducati, but also of Pramac, which however this year also adds a touch of black, which makes the Desmosedici GP24 much more aggressive than the previous version.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing

In short, with a completely renewed livery and with Prima giving the big purple “spot”, Pramac is ready to line up on the starting grid, where it will certainly not go unnoticed. The coloring is in fact very different from last year and the numbers of the riders also catch the eye. If Jorge Martin's is white, Morbidelli's green 21 gives that fluorescent touch that makes the bike even more special.

The Desmosedici GP24 will once again be entrusted to Jorge Martin, who for the fourth consecutive year wears the colors of the Pramac team. The Spaniard will be joined by new teammate Franco Morbidelli, who will begin his adventure in Ducati after his experience in Yamaha. The new stage of the Roman's career did not start off in the best way, an accident during training in Portimao prevented him from carrying out the winter tests and he will only be back in the saddle next week for the Qatar Grand Prix.

For Martin it will most likely be his last year with the independent Ducati team. Just today, in fact, Motorsport.com anticipated Fermin Aldeguer's arrival in Pramac starting from 2025. Therefore, this season will be crucial for the driver from Madrid, who aims to further improve the surprising results of 2023.

Last year was undoubtedly the best year in Pramac's history: it presents itself at the starting line in 2024 as team world champion, thanks to four victories by Martin and one by Johann Zarco (his first success in the premier class, in Australia). Added to these are the six Sprint triumphs of the Spaniard and the same number of podiums won by the Frenchman.