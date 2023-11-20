There’s only one event left before the curtain falls on the 2023 MotoGP season. All eyes are on the fight between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, with the former aiming to reclaim the title, while the latter seeks his first crown in the premier class. However, both the Spaniard and his teammate Johann Zarco can already put a trophy in their cupboard: thanks to them, the Pramac team won the team title in Qatar this weekend.

The team led by Gino Borsoi writes the history of MotoGP, becoming the first non-official team to win the Teams championship. Not only that, Pramac also won the title of Best Independent 2023, obviously. Will they be able to put the drivers’ title on the board too? Difficult to say, the answer will only come in Valencia, but the Prima Pramac team can already be extremely satisfied with their season so far.

In fact, 2023 will be a memorable year for Pramac, which takes the fight to the world championship until the last round (and with a fair chance of winning the title). Furthermore, with the independent Ducati team, Johann Zarco found his first success in MotoGP, in this year’s Phillip Island Grand Prix.

It is the record-breaking team: Martin won his first MotoGP race in 2021, also taking Pramac to the top step of the podium and making it the first Ducati satellite team to win a race in the history of the Borgo Panigale brand. This year, the Madrid native has won four long races and eight victories in the Sprint. This leads him to arrive at the Valencia Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, with just 21 points behind the leader Bagnaia.