It is now a poorly kept secret, but only today has the official announcement arrived: Miguel Oliveira will continue to race in MotoGP in 2025 and 2026 wearing the colors of the Pramac team. The Portuguese will have a Yamaha, given that Paolo Campinoti’s team has broken its long relationship with Ducati to switch to Japanese bikes starting next year. A completely new team for Pramac, with Oliveira joining Jack Miller, although the latter has not yet been announced.

2025 will be Miguel Oliveira’s 15th season in the world championship, his seventh in MotoGP: he made his debut in the premier class in 2019 wearing the KTM colors of the Tech 3 team. Confirmed the following year, he achieved his first victory in Austria in 2020, repeating in his home race in Portimao. In 2021 he moved to the official KTM team, where he remained the following year. Since this year he has been riding for the Trackhouse team, where he rides with Aprilia.

Below-expected results currently place him 13th overall and his best result of the season was a second place in the Sachsenring Sprint, along with a sixth place in the Sunday race in Germany, his best weekend of the year. At the end of this year, he will say goodbye to the Aprilia-Trackhouse team to join the Yamaha project. Oliveira will bring his experience with both KTM and Aprilia to the Campinoti squad.

“It is a great privilege for me to represent an iconic brand of our sport like Yamaha. In my years of working to get to MotoGP, I have always looked at the blue bikes with great enthusiasm,” explains Miguel Oliveira. “Now it is a reality and I want to thank Yamaha Motor Company for their commitment to me in such an important transition phase for the project. Lin Jarvis was a key figure in starting negotiations and making this a reality. I will be able to be useful in this transition period to bring the bike back to the top. I want to thank Paolo Campinoti, Gino Borsoi and all the Pramac staff for starting this journey together. I cannot be happier and more excited to start this new chapter.”

