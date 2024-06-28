In one of the many soap operas of the market, Paolo Campinoti’s team has decided to end the relationship that had tied it to the Bologna supplier for almost two decades (2005). The alliance breaks up at the best time, with the Italian team reigning world champion, with Jorge Martin second last year and with the Spaniard leading the general points standings. Despite such a positive dynamic, a series of disagreements with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer on medium and long-term future plans have led Campinoti to change air.

The agreement between Pramac and Yamaha represents the realization of the wishes of Lin Jarvis, who after the renewal of Fabio Quartararo had set himself the main objective of returning to having a customer structure, before taking a step back and leaving his position as managing director later this year.

This move should help the Iwata company take a step forward in the development of its M1, especially considering that the Japanese approach will be to put four completely identical bikes on the track. This breaks with the system used previously, which was more focused on business than on increasing the competitiveness of prototypes.

It is not yet clear who will race in the Pramac suit, although the options are not many considering the shake-up caused by Ducati, with Marc Marquez joining Pecco Bagnaia as a teammate from 2025. In the current MotoGP grid, the most logical alternatives are Fabio Di Giannantonio and Miguel Oliveira, although it is not yet clear what will happen to Alex Rins, Quartararo’s teammate in the official garage of the Japanese manufacturer. Toprak Razgatlioglu is a candidate who has been talked about a lot, especially by his manager, although the possibility of promoting a young Moto2 rider, such as Sergio Garcia or Alonso Lopez, cannot be ruled out.

One of the consequences of this new partnership will be favorable to the VR46, which will automatically inherit the status of factory supported team by Ducati. In principle, this entitles the Tavullia team to receive two bikes identical to those ridden by Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez next season, with the relevant technical coverage. Provided that VR46 agrees to pay the price of the two GP25s, rather than giving up one. The agreement provides that Valentino Rossi’s team will extend the agreement with Ducati and extend it to the Riders’ Academy division.

In this sense, VR46 has not yet decided who its riders will be, although one of them should be Fermin Aldeguer, hired by Ducati at the beginning of the year. The other, given his familiarity with the environment, could be Franco Morbidelli.