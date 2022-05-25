New setback in the MotoGP calendar. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports are forced to announce a further cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix, postponing the debut of the event for 2023. It is already the third time that the event has been postponed, which should have been released last 2020 in the World Cup calendar, being unfeasible due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the impossibility of traveling to the country. Although everything seemed to be going forward this 2022, trusting in its premiere, several logistical problems have made it impossible for the homologation of the KymiRing circuit to arrive in time for the event to take place.

“The homologation works at the KymiRing, together with the risks caused by the current geopolitical situation in the region, have sadly forced the cancellation of the 2022 Finnish Grand Prix. The current circumstances have created delays and put the ongoing works on the new circuit at risk. Therefore, all parties have agreed that the debut of the track should be postponed to 2023, when MotoGP hopes to return to Finland for the first time in four decades (since 1982)“, announces the World Cup statement before the cancellation, after an expedition from the championship traveled to the track to monitor the works. After the visit, they recommended its cancellation.

Scheduled as the twelfth round of the MotoGP calendar, from July 8 to 10, the World Cup will go on summer vacation earlier than planned. Dorna confirms that the final calendar of this 2022 course will remain in 20 rounds, still being the longest season that has ever been played. With the cancellation of the Finnish GP, the World Championship will begin its summer break on June 26 in Assen, returning to action more than a month later, on August 7 with the race at Silverstone.