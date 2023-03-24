MotoGP GP Portugal 2023, the standings at the end of FP2

An hour of free practice which in the end was reduced to fifteen minutes after the second red flag, caused by an accident involving Pol Espargaró. A mini-qualification in terms of time, a maxi-qualification in terms of riders on the track: 21 chasing the top-10 and Q2 for tomorrow’s qualifying. Surprise Jack Miller, who shoots a sensational track record, 1:37.709, and beats Maverick Viñales by 37 thousandths. Francesco Bagnaia, victim of a technical problem that prevented him from the last one time attack, closes at 110 thousandths, his teammate Enea Bastianini is the last to secure entry into Q2 thanks to his tenth time. Marini, Martin, Quartararo, Zarco, Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargaró will certainly also play for pole. All the Ducatis except those of the Gresini team are in Q2, all the Hondas will have to go through Q1, including that of Marc Marquez, who crashed in the finale.

Practice session interrupted twice. The first, actually inconceivable for a world-class category like MotoGP, due to a technical problem which did not allow the transmission of the riders’ times: PL2 was blocked for half an hour. The second after the accident of Pol Espargaró, protagonist of a highside very dangerous in turn 9, with the GasGas which ended up on him in the escape route. The rider has always been conscious, he moves his limbs, but he certainly suffered some injuries, considering that the red flag was displayed for 23 minutes and that the Catalan was airlifted to Faro hospital.

Next round

Tomorrow MotoGP teams and riders will take to the track at 11:10 for the third free practice session which will last 30 minutes and will not be valid for the purposes of Qualifying which will start immediately after with Q1 at 11:50 and Q2 at 12:15 . Then the spotlights they will move at 16:00 when the first Sprint will start in the history of the premier class with a race distance of 12 laps which will award points to the top nine finishers.