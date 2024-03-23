Sprint Portimão, Viñales thanks Bagnaia

And thank goodness he has an intestinal virus. Mavericks Viñales he goes beyond physical problems, wins the Portimão Sprint and becomes the first rider in history to win in MotoGP with three different manufacturers (he did it with Suzuki, Yamaha and now with Aprilia).

The #12 RS-GP perhaps benefited from the improvements that the Aprilia rider himself had mentioned yesterday. He certainly benefited from Francesco Bagnaia's mistake in turn 1 with four laps to go: “Pecco” arrives very long and allows the Spanish trio signed by Viñales, Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin. For the eight-time world champion, today's result is his first podium in Ducati and another demonstration of how he is regaining form and confidence.

The words of the top-3

Mavericks Viñales (1st, Aprilia): “I'm happy to be back in the top positions. In Qatar I had set-up problems; here, however, we immediately found the right path. I'm enjoying this victory because it's my first with Aprilia, then I'll think about tomorrow“.

Marc Marquez (2nd, Ducati-Gresini): “I already understood from qualifying that it would be a difficult race. In tomorrow's race, starting eighth will make my life even tougher. In qualifying I made a mistake, but the team did a great job in fixing the bike. I was lucky on the first lap, then I had a problem with the rear and I came back at the end“.

Jorge Martin (3rd, Ducati-Prima Pramac): “Was a beautiful race, but also a difficult one. I started very badly, then I tried to get competitive again. I had some problems with the rear and then also with the front. I did my best and I hope to be able to have a good performance in tomorrow's race too“.