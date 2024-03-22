by VALERIO BARRETTA

Viñales, 7th place sacrifice

Mavericks Viñales, out of respect and safety, show up in the mixed area with a mask. It wouldn't be difficult to imagine that behind the protective device there is a big smile for today's seventh place, but the Spaniard just can't be happy with how today went. He is in fact debilitated by a virus intestinal, which did not prevent him from obtaining second place in the morning's FP1 and – in the afternoon – direct qualification for Q2.

Viñales' words

“I feel terrible and today I forced myself to ride my motorbike. We absolutely had to test some differences in the balance of the bike and in the end the outcome of the day was positive, I feel much better with the RS-GP“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“How much could we improve in perspective? I don't know, this is always very difficult to say. I know they tried something in Jerez in testing, and it went very well. I can't wait to try these new elements that will make us improve“.