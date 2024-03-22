by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Portugal, the results of the tests

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Time Detachment Turns 1 E. Bastianini Ducati 1:38.057 – 21 2 J. Miller KTM 1:38.175 +0.118 23 3 M. Marquez Ducati 1:38.210 +0.153 23 4 J. Martin Ducati 1:38.288 +0.231 25 5 B. Binder KTM 1:38.387 +0.330 23 6 M. Bezzecchi Ducati 1:38.409 +0.352 25 7 M. Viñales Aprilia 1:38.411 +0.354 21 8 F. Bagnaia Ducati 1:38.541 +0.484 21 9 F. Quartararo Yamaha 1:38.552 +0.495 20 10 A. Rins Yamaha 1:38.560 +0.503 22 11 P. Acosta KTM 1:38.599 +0.542 24 12 F. Di Giannantonio Ducati 1:38.635 +0.578 21 13 A. Marquez Ducati 1:38.809 +0.752 20 14 A. Espargaró Aprilia 1:38.812 +0.755 20 15 F. Morbidelli Ducati 1:38.882 +0.825 19 16 T. Nakagami Honda 1:38.962 +0.905 22 17 M. Oliveira Aprilia 1:39.048 +0.991 22 18 R. Fernandez Aprilia 1:39.048 +0.991 21 19 J. Mir Honda 1:39.119 +1,062 24 20 J. Zarco Honda 1:39.147 +1,090 21 21 A. Fernandez KTM 1:39.160 +1.103 23 22 L. Marini Honda 1:39.781 +1,724 20

MotoGP Portugal, the news of the tests

Aeneas Bastianini he commanded the testing session on the Portimão circuit, valid for defining the top ten who will compete for pole position tomorrow. The Ducati rider, with the time of 1:38.057preceded Jack by 118 thousandths Miller precisely on that circuit that knocked him out in the first part of the 2023 season. Marc also qualified Marquez – 3rd despite a fall at the end – and Francesco Bagnaia. A few more difficulties for the world champion, eighth ahead of the two Yamahas, surprisingly in the top-10.

Pedro Acosta out (11th), Marco Bezzecchi qualified instead, finally recovering in terms of feeling with the GP23, and Maverick Viñales (the only one among the Aprilias in the top 10). Franco Morbidelli also appeared to be improving, coming close to qualifying at the end, before a crash in turn 8. Still last (and far) was Luca Marini, who ended his session with a fall.

MotoGP Portugal, live coverage of the tests

You can relive the emotions of the Portimão Trials with our live commentary.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morning at 11.10 with FP2. The half hour of free practice will precede Q1 as usual, which will allow two other drivers to fight for pole position tomorrow. The battle to start at the front will begin at 12.15pm, the 12 laps of the Sprint are scheduled at 4pm. The GP will be on Sunday at 3pm.