MotoGP Portugal, the results of the tests
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|1:38.057
|–
|21
|2
|J. Miller
|KTM
|1:38.175
|+0.118
|23
|3
|M. Marquez
|Ducati
|1:38.210
|+0.153
|23
|4
|J. Martin
|Ducati
|1:38.288
|+0.231
|25
|5
|B. Binder
|KTM
|1:38.387
|+0.330
|23
|6
|M. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1:38.409
|+0.352
|25
|7
|M. Viñales
|Aprilia
|1:38.411
|+0.354
|21
|8
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1:38.541
|+0.484
|21
|9
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1:38.552
|+0.495
|20
|10
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|1:38.560
|+0.503
|22
|11
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|1:38.599
|+0.542
|24
|12
|F. Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1:38.635
|+0.578
|21
|13
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|1:38.809
|+0.752
|20
|14
|A. Espargaró
|Aprilia
|1:38.812
|+0.755
|20
|15
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|1:38.882
|+0.825
|19
|16
|T. Nakagami
|Honda
|1:38.962
|+0.905
|22
|17
|M. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|1:39.048
|+0.991
|22
|18
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|1:39.048
|+0.991
|21
|19
|J. Mir
|Honda
|1:39.119
|+1,062
|24
|20
|J. Zarco
|Honda
|1:39.147
|+1,090
|21
|21
|A. Fernandez
|KTM
|1:39.160
|+1.103
|23
|22
|L. Marini
|Honda
|1:39.781
|+1,724
|20
MotoGP Portugal, the news of the tests
Aeneas Bastianini he commanded the testing session on the Portimão circuit, valid for defining the top ten who will compete for pole position tomorrow. The Ducati rider, with the time of 1:38.057preceded Jack by 118 thousandths Miller precisely on that circuit that knocked him out in the first part of the 2023 season. Marc also qualified Marquez – 3rd despite a fall at the end – and Francesco Bagnaia. A few more difficulties for the world champion, eighth ahead of the two Yamahas, surprisingly in the top-10.
Pedro Acosta out (11th), Marco Bezzecchi qualified instead, finally recovering in terms of feeling with the GP23, and Maverick Viñales (the only one among the Aprilias in the top 10). Franco Morbidelli also appeared to be improving, coming close to qualifying at the end, before a crash in turn 8. Still last (and far) was Luca Marini, who ended his session with a fall.
MotoGP Portugal, live coverage of the tests
You can relive the emotions of the Portimão Trials with our live commentary.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morning at 11.10 with FP2. The half hour of free practice will precede Q1 as usual, which will allow two other drivers to fight for pole position tomorrow. The battle to start at the front will begin at 12.15pm, the 12 laps of the Sprint are scheduled at 4pm. The GP will be on Sunday at 3pm.
