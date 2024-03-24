Jorge Martin wins the 2024 Portuguese GP in the MotoGP class. The Spaniard from the Ducati Pramac team prevailed ahead of his teammate Enea Bastianini and his compatriot from Gas Gas Pedro Acosta. Fourth place for the South African of Ktm Brad Binder who leaves behind his teammate, the Australian Jack Miller and Marco Bezzecchi with the Ducati of the VR46 team. Aprilia Spaniard Maverick Vinales crashed on the last lap when he was in third position.

Accident between the two Ducatis of Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia and the Spaniard Marc Marquez with three laps to go, when they were fighting for 5th position. Martin takes the lead in the world championship standings with 60 points, 18 more than Binder. The MotoGP returns in two weeks with the GP of the Americas in Austin, Texas.