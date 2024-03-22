by VALERIO BARRETTA

Portuguese GP, Marquez shines on Friday

Marc Marquez he has a smile on his face after getting off his Ducati. On the Portimão track, the Gresini team driver was the fastest in FP1 and the third fastest in the PR, earning the right to challenge for pole position tomorrow.

Marquez's words

“We know where we have to work, I know where I have to work in terms of riding style, tomorrow I'll try to take another step forward. Here it is interesting, because the track made a big improvement from FP1 to Practice, and tomorrow I think it will do the same“, this is the comment of the Spaniard a Sky Sports MotoGP. “For now we are in the top-5I myself am trying to always be among the first, so I have more fun. Today, looking at the pace, I'm in the top-3but we have to be careful tomorrow in qualifying and in the Sprint: Bagnaia and Martin will arrive, also Bastianini went very fast“.

For the eight-time world champion also the first fall on the GP23, fortunately without consequences. The only flaw in an otherwise perfect day: “I have more confidence, the team is also getting to know me better, we made a change on the GP23, and this is already a step forward“, he continued. “Now we have to improve in a point of the track that I was already complaining about this morning: I crashed there in the afternoon, we have to understand how to fix ourselves without compromising other points. But when you feel more confidence, you go more aggressive. The grit is there, but I think there are two or three stronger riders“.

Even on a physical level the Cabroncito feels much better: “As I have always said, my right arm has had four operations, but it works well. It takes more endurance, but he also works well at Portimão, which is a hard and physical track. I'm happy with how I feel physically, this also gives me confidence to start the weekend with determination and energy, because you know you'll last until Sunday“.