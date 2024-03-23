Marquez, first podium as a Ducati rider

Marc Marquez he is increasingly at ease on the Ducati and sends unmistakable signals to the competition: in every session of the weekend the eight-time world champion seems to say “I'm coming back“. In the Portimão Sprint the Cabroncito he achieved his first podium as a Ducati riderdespite starting from eighth position and despite having suffered a fall in qualifying.

A slip which however was caused by a trivial error (he activated the lowerer too early). Nothing to do with the bike, which Marquez is actually getting to know and thanks to which he is starting to give thoughts to Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who are behind today.

Marquez's words

The #89 tasted first-hand the return of Marquez, who overtook him with malice in that turn-5 that betrayed him yesterday: “Fighting with Jorge is a pleasure because he is riding a very strong Ducati, and he is in good shape“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP. “Being with him is already a pleasure, then attacking at number 5 came naturally to me. I pulled off, saw the possibility and went in. But you can do this when you have the speed and the confidence, e.g little by little I'm gaining more and more confidence with this Ducati“.

“I've been having fun all weekend. We'll see tomorrow, but the speed of this weekend is different, the grit is different. The mistake in qualifying penalizes me a lot for the race“, continued Marquez, who then commented on the big skid in turn 5 that put him behind Viñales. “Luckily I fell there yesterday! The same thing happened to me today. There is some reaction of the bike that I need to understand well, to fix it or avoid reaching that point: we have to be careful because a fall at that point can cause an injury“.