Portimão, Mourinho will give the checkered flag of the GP

The Portuguese Grand Prix will have a special guest. In fact, José Mourinho will officially close the second weekend of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship: allo Special Onein his home country, will be entrusted with the task of waving the checkered flag.

Since he was sacked by Roma, Mourinho has had a lot of time to visit the paddocks and dust off his passion for motors: the Portuguese was in fact also present in Jeddah at the beginning of March to see the second race of the Formula 1 World Championship up close.

In today's Sprint, however, the checkered flag will be waved by Portuguese actress Margarida Corceiro, former partner of Barcelona footballer João Félix and photographed several times together with Lando Norris.