by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bastianini at the top of the rankings

Finally a ring from Enea Bastianini. After a fluctuating 2023 season due to injuries, the Ducati rider began 2024 with a completely different attitude and already on the second Friday of the World Championship he proved to be the fastest. In the Portimão Tests, precisely on that track that knocked him out last year in the first part of the championship, the Beast came roaring back to take first place. And now she promises battle ahead of the weekend.

Bastianini's words

“It's been a while since I finished first in the timesheets. It was such and such a day: we didn't start off on the right foot, but then we grew. We encountered the same problems as Qatar, but with the soft tire it went well. We still need a step forward with the medium tyreoverall we had a good day“, this is the comment of Beast to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“This morning the track was very dirty and I didn't see the new data, which is the most important. The difference is made by the entrance, which has always been my peculiarity, and I'm feeling very comfortable with this bike at this stage. Marc (Marquez, ed.) it is driving very well on exit and is certainly a reference“, has continued.

On his improvements in terms of results, Bastianini was sincere and analytical: “In my opinion this progress is due 50% to the improvement in physical form and 50% to the GP24. I think he arrived at the Sepang and Qatar tests very ready. I did many laps, managing to sew the bike on myself. Furthermore, it must be said that the new engine brake on this bike is helping me a lot“.