by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Portugal, Bagnaia in Q2 on the last dive

When he was one step away from elimination from Q2 in Portimão, Francesco Bagnaia he showed the power that allowed him to gain four key positions and will allow him to fight for pole position tomorrow.

The two-time MotoGP world champion – eighth in Tests – struggled more than expected on the ups and downs of the Algarve circuit, unlike an Enea Bastianini on the ball and capable of taking first place in the Trials. However, “Pecco” is calm: not only is he in the top ten, but he has also understood what stopped him today and how he can fix it tomorrow.

Bagnaia's words

“We are always working on the 2024 bike. The GP24 needs something different on this track. It wasn't easy, because the circuit was gradually being cleaned, and at the beginning it was difficult to understand where to go. We took a wrong direction, tomorrow we'll go back. The important thing was to be in the top ten, honestly I'm happy because we have identified the path: tomorrow we will be able to be fast straight away“, this is his comment to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“Enea certainly did a good job. He and I took two different paths, his was the one that worked best. After this morning, we took a direction that didn't work well. Tomorrow we'll go back and unload the front a bit and everything will be better“.