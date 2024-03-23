by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sprint Portimão, Bagnaia makes a mistake and pays

When victory in the Portimão Sprint was within sight, Francesco Bagnaia he ruined his race with an error of judgment in turn 1: the two-time MotoGP world champion paid for fourth place with four laps to go. From the post-race images it was clear that the Piedmontese was saddened by the smudge: sensations that he also confirmed in interviews in the mixed zone.

Bagnaia's words

“I was managing everything well, it was a similar race to that of Qatar in terms of sensations and management with the group behind, but unfortunately I didn't take into account the fuel that was running low. So when I got there the rear lightened up more, until the bike flagged on me“, this is his comment to Sky Sports MotoGP. “The only thing I tried to do was to avoid throwing it on the groundso I widened more and lost positions“.

“Now I just have the inca**ature of this 'chapel'. I don't know if I would have been able to pick up the trio in front; I could have tried but it wasn't the case“, has continued. “Six points are fundamental, and to get to that margin over second I was pushing hard enough with the tyres. When something like this happens it's not easy to get back into a certain rhythm, but it was important to finish the race. We are still first because Jorge finished 3rd, the important thing was not to lose too many points“.

“From that mistake onwards I just tried to finish the race, but unfortunately I made an error of judgment in that I continued to brake in the same way. We have to try to keep the rear at bay more, which seems to be more unstable than usual, in view of tomorrow's race. The GP will be very different, with a tire that I like more, and where this type of problem rarely arises. We know where the problem is and how to solve it, but unfortunately these things happen“.