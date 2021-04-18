The Motorcycle World Championship lands in Europe to contest the third race of the championship, which will also be in which Marc Márquez will return to competition after his long recovery from the injury that occurred at the start of the 2020 season, which was completely lost.

In MotoGP we have had two different winners, although from the same factory: Maverick Viñales and Fabio Quartararo. Curiously, neither of them is the leader of the championship, an honor that Zarco has thanks to his two second places with the Ducati del Pramac. There is less variety in the intermediate class, where Sam Lowes has not yet given his rivals a choice. And in Moto3 the one who dominates is the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, thanks to the victories of Masiá and Pedro Acosta, with an incredible comeback.

Schedules: What time is the MotoGP free practice in Portimao?

Friday April 16 training Spain Argentina chili Mexico Colombia USA Peru FP1 Moto3

10:00 05:00 04:00 03:00 03:00 04:00 03:00 FP1 MotoGP 10:55 05:55 04:55 03:55 03:55 04:55 03:55 FP1 Moto2 11:55 06:55 05:55 04:55 04:55 05:55 04:55 FP2 Moto3

14:15 09:15 08:15 07:15 07:15 08:15 07:15 FP2 MotoGP 15:10 10:10 09:10 08:10 08:10 09:10 08:10 FP2 Moto2

16:10 11:10 10:10 09:10 09:10 10:10 09:10

Schedules: What time is MotoGP qualifying in Portimao?

Saturday April 17 training Spain Argentina chili Mexico Colombia USA Peru FP3 Moto3

10:00 05:00 04:00 03:00 03:00 04:00 03:00 FP3 MotoGP 10:55 05:55 04:55 03:55 03:55 04:55 03:55 FP3 Moto2 11:55 06:55 05:55 04:55 04:55 05:55 04:55 Q1 Moto3

13:35 08:35 07:35 06:35 06:35 07:35 06:35 Q2 Moto3

14:00 09:00 08:00 07:00 07:00 08:00 07:00 FP4 MotoGP

14:30 09:30 08:30 07:30 07:30 08.30 07:30 Q1 MotoGP 15:10 10:10 09:10 08:10 08:10 09:10 08:10 Q2 MotoGP

15:35 10:35 09:35 08:35 08:35 09:35 08:35 Q1 Moto2 16:10 11:10 10:10 09:10 09:10 10:10 09:10 Q2 Moto2 16:35 11:35 10:35 09:35 09:35 10:35 09:35

Schedules: What time is the MotoGP race in Portimao?

Sunday April 18 Careers Spain Argentina chili Mexico Colombia USA Peru Moto3 12:20 07:20 06:20 05:20 05:20 06:20 05:20 MotoGP 14:00 09:00 08:00 07:00 07:00 08:00 07:00 Moto2 15:30 10:30 09:30 08:30 08:30 09:30 08:30

TV: Where to watch the Qatar GP on television and on the Internet?

The 2021 Motorcycle World Championship can be seen this season through DAZN. All sessions can be seen live on DAZN and in Movistar + in Spain, also through their open social networks, while Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru will broadcast it through ESPN, in the United States it will be NBC Sports. Also in AS.com can follow live the results of the classification and the MotoGP race and the Moto3 and Moto2 races of each of the tests as well as the chronicles, news and reactions of the riders.