MotoGP, A. Marquez in form from the Portimão tests

With a declared Fabio Di Giannantonio unfit for the second day of MotoGP testing in Portimão, the Gresini team’s attention was entirely focused on Alex Marquez. The Spaniard confirmed his excellent sensations riding the Desmosedici and closed the day of practice in seventh place, also ahead of Jorge Martin. It is clear that the Spaniard also benefited from what at the moment seems to be a clear technical superiority on the part of the Borgo Panigale bikes, but it was not easy to be fast right away: today, for a few sections, he also occupied the top 5. For Marc’s brother – for once a point of reference in the family – even a crash without consequences in turn 10 and 72 laps, which combined with yesterday’s ones make a total of 123 laps.

The words of Alex Marquez

“They were two very positive days, and I have to say today even better than yesterday. We are finding the limits of my Ducati and today the crash also helped me to understand each other better. In the end, it’s better to take a test and know how far I can take the Desmosedici. It is obvious that we are happy with this pre-season, right now we are top5 on this track and it’s a very good start”.

Di Giannantonio’s comment

The Italian rider, still bruised from yesterday’s crash, will rest for a few days and then go back to training in view of the first race of the World Championship: “Yesterday was a demanding fall and the doctors advised us to stay calm for at least 48 hours. It’s a pity that things turned out this way, we were working well plus it was a very normal crash, but the gravel ruined everything. They are practically rocks and the fall was really painful: it’s like this every year here. We spoke with the team to the organization to increase the level of safety also with regard to the gravel. I repeat, it’s a pity, but the sensations with the bike are excellent, and we come from two very good tests”.