Quartararo, the rear winger in the Portimão tests causes controversy

It is increasingly evident that aerodynamics is one of the main lines of development in the top two-wheel category. This is also confirmed by the latest innovation seen in the Portimão MotoGP tests, the rear wing mounted on Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha.

MotoGP or Formula 1?

Quartararo’s almost looks like a Formula 1 spoiler, to the point that many on the web have indulged in making fun of a solution whose effectiveness has yet to be demonstrated.

The particularities

The support mounted on the M1 has various degrees of inclination and generates downforce (what in Formula 1 we are used to calling downforce) even in a straight line. During the tests, the 2021 world champion said he was satisfied with the elements brought by the Iwata company, with a bike that also appeared to have improved in terms of engine.