Ducati closed the two days of collective MotoGP tests in Portugal in the best possible way, but the news arriving today from Portimao is that for the first time in this pre-season there was also a jolt from Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha.

The Reds made good and bad weather, occupying seven of the first eight positions, with Pecco Bagnaia who literally pulverized the previous Algarve track record, beating it by almost eight tenths. The world champion even broke the 1’38” barrier, achieving a sensational 1’37″968. For the feeling that he seems to have established with his GP23, it’s easy to indicate him as the big favorite in view of the opening race, which will also be held in Portimao in two weeks’ time.

As mentioned, his now historic rival Quartararo seems to have found the crux of the matter in the last couple of hours today. “El Diablo”, which also debuted a brand new rear wing similar to that of an F1, managed to get down to 1’38″302 and in this way moved into third position. Pure oxygen at the end of a troubled pre-season, which did not bode well and today had also revealed the problem of the non-homologable hull because it was larger than the regulatory measures.

Unfortunately, Franco Morbidelli did not find the way out of the quicksand, however, who remains a long way off with the second official M1. The Italian also experimented with aerodynamics, but the gap of one second from the leader is too much and has relegated him to 19th place in the standings.

Returning to the Ducatis, despite a technical problem that slowed him down in the morning, an excellent Johann Zarco hoisted himself into second position, 296 thousandths behind with the Pramac Racing GP23. However, the performance of the Mooney VR46 duo was also very good, with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi occupying the fourth and fifth positions, despite the fact that the former was stopped along the track due to technical problems twice with his GP22.

Compared to yesterday, Enea Bastianini has taken a decisive step forward, despite having collected more than four tenths from his new teammate Bagnaia. However, it must be said that yesterday he was not even able to go below 1’40”, while the 1’38″373 signed today makes him one of the 12 riders who were able to break the previous track record today.

Despite having incurred two crashes, Alex Marquez’s day should be labeled positive, because the Gresini Racing rider finished seventh at 434 thousandths, a sign that he has already taken the measures on his GP22 very well. The Ducati armada is then completed with the eighth time of Jorge Martin, a few thousandths behind, because Fabio Di Giannantonio was not on the track today, declared unfit after yesterday’s crash at turn 7 and controversial over the size of the gravel on the escape route that cost him the stop.

Brad Binder also ended up on the ground twice, but in the end he managed to straighten the balance of the KTM. The RC16s remained behind for the entire two days, at least until the paw of the South African, who moved into ninth position with his 1’38″480. Jack Miller, on the other hand, was decidedly further back in 17th, as were the two RC16s branded GasGas by Pol Espargaro and rookie Augusto Fernandez, who wasted time due to a technical problem.

After having shined and introduced interesting innovations from an aerodynamic point of view, such as the wings mounted on the fork, the Aprilias then fell back towards the end of this second day. The two official RS-GPs of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales are in tenth and 12th position, interspersed with the one in the 2022 version with RNF Racing colors entrusted to Miguel Oliveira, who also suffered a crash. However, it should be emphasized that this trio is also one of the pilots who have fallen below the track record and in the end the gap is only six tenths from the leader.

Unfortunately there is negative news regarding Espargaro, who will most likely have to undergo surgery because he suffers from muscle fibrosis in his arm which makes riding his bike very painful. Tomorrow morning he will have one last consultation, but the road now seems quite clear.

Instead, you have to go down to 13th place to find the first Honda and once again it’s not Marc Marquez’s. The best of the RC213Vs was that of Joan Mir, even if the eight-time world champion is just 16 thousandths slower and 4 thousandths behind is also Alex Rins. The feeling, therefore, is that despite the numerous experiments (today the fairing with the step has also been revised) they are already quite close to the limit of a motorcycle that does not seem to have been born in the best way.

Read also:

MotoGP | Portimao test: the times of the second day