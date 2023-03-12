The bar was definitely raised in the two hours that brought the final day of the collective MotoGP tests in Portimao towards the middle. At the end of the fourth hour, in fact, no less than six riders managed to break the previous record of the track belonging to Pecco Bagnaia.

Needless to say, the holder of the new unofficial record is the reigning world champion, who literally pulverized the time with which Alex Marquez commanded two hours ago: the official Ducati rider dropped to 1’38″154, beating over six tenths the performance he had obtained yesterday.

Confirming the great potential of the Desmosedici GP23, the two Pramac Racing bikes moved into second position with Johann Zarco and fourth with Jorge Martin, separated by 191 and 280 thousandths respectively. Among other things, these performances underline that the new Rossa rides wonderfully both with the standard fairing used by Bagnaia and with the one with the step, instead mounted by the two standard bearers of the satellite team.

After being the fastest up until a couple of hours ago, Alex Marquez has also improved to a 1’38″402 which earns him third position. In the meantime, however, the Gresini Racing rider also ran into a crash , from which he fortunately got up second aftermath, as certified by the fact that he has already returned to the track to lower his time.

If a Ducati four-of-a-kind is in command, then we find four Aprilias and two of these also fell below the previous track record: Miguel Oliveira lapped in 1’38″584 with the RNF Racing RS-GP 2022, preceding by Maverick Vinales’ factory bike is just 0.00000s down, and he’s back in the upper parts of the standings. Seventh and eighth instead are Aleix Espargaro and Raul Fernandez, both still credited with the performances they had previously recorded.

The top 10 of all Italian bikes is completed by the two Ducatis of Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, while the scepter of best of the others has changed hands: it is now held by Joan Mir, even if for the Honda rider there is no certainly to jump for joy for an 11th time. Also because for now he still can’t break the 1’39” barrier, albeit by 4 thousandths of a second. Likewise Fabio Quartararo, who follows him by just 45 thousandths with his Yamaha despite having improved by a couple of tenths.

You have to go as far as 17th to find Marc Marquez: the eight-time world champion suffered a technical problem on his RC213V and was no longer able to lower his 1’39″552, so he also finds himself behind Alex Rins of the LCR Team, who is 14th. Indeed, he is the worst of the Japanese manufacturer’s drivers, because now Takaaki Nakagami is also ahead of him. The two KTMs remain at the back of the group, still slightly less than two seconds A speech which unfortunately also applies to Franco Morbidelli, 19th at 1″7 on his Yamaha.

