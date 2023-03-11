After dominating in Sepang, the Ducatis also got off to a very strong start in the second and final pre-season test of the 2023 MotoGP. After the first two hours of the opening day in Portimao, there are in fact four Desmosedici GPs leading the pack.

Captaining them is the reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who came very close to breaking the 1’40” barrier with his 1’40″019. In particular, the GP23s already seem to be on the ball, because the Pramac Racing ones of Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin occupy second and fourth place, separated by 359 and 459 thousandths respectively.

The only thing missing is that of Enea Bastianini, who is in the back-up positions. However, it must be said that the newcomer to the factory team has only completed 10 laps at the moment, after apparently suffering a technical problem that stopped him along the track. To complete the Ducati poker, with the third time at 377 thousandths, there is therefore Luca Marini, who confirms that he has established a great feeling with his GP22 with the colors of the Mooney VR46.

The first of the “others” is Miguel Oliveira, currently fifth on the RNF Racing Aprilia RS-GP, ahead of vice-world champion Fabio Quartararo, who arrived in Portugal for a crucial test. On this track, in fact, he had won by dominating last year, so this is a very important test bench for the 2023 M1.

Behind him are the two factory Aprilias, with Aleix Espargaro seventh and Maverick Vinales ninth. Some small aerodynamic innovations have already been glimpsed on the RS-GP, as proof of the fact that development at Noale goes on incessantly. Between the two Spaniards is the other Ducati of their compatriot Alex Marquez, once again fast on the Gresini Racing Desmosedici GP22.

Brother Marc, on the other hand, currently occupies tenth place with his Honda, but pays for almost a second. Among other things, this time there are only two RC213Vs in his garage, so the Japanese manufacturer seems to have made a first choice as regards the 2023 package. A little further back, just a handful of thousandths, is Alex Rins in 12 th position, while Joan Mir is 14th.

The KTMs are slow for now, with Brad Binder who is only 17th, also behind Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli. The South African driver and teammate Jack Miller have an RC16 in the garage with Red Bull colors and one with black fairings, which evidently must be an evolution. Remaining in the Austrian group, but with the GasGas brand, Pol Espargaro’s fall without consequences at turn 5 should be noted.

In these first two hours there was also a brief interruption: the strong wind had in fact carried an advertising billboard onto the asphalt of the Algarve circuit. Today’s session will continue for another six hours and will end when it will be 18:30 in Italy.

MotoGP | Portimao test, Day 1: times at 11:30 local time