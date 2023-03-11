The Italian bikes dominated the scene on the first day of the MotoGP collective tests in Portimao, in which they were able to go on to occupy even 11 of the top 13 positions in the standings, effectively confirming the values ​​seen last month also on a very different track like Sepang.

The pace was dictated by the reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who seems to have already found a great feeling with the new Ducati Desmosedici GP23. Just look at his time to realize it, because the Piedmontese was the only one to fall below the 1’39” wall with a 1’38″771 which stopped just a few thousandths from the absolute record of the Algarve track which already belonged to him.

Pecco made a big difference compared to the other GP23s: Jorge Martin’s is in tenth position, detached by 872 thousandths, while Johann Zarco is a little further back, in 13th, but the Frenchman ran into two crashes today, at the turn 13 and at turn 3. The new official driver Enea Bastianini is missing from the top positions, slowed down by a technical problem in the morning and by a crash at turn 4 in the afternoon, who therefore was unable to do better than the 17th fastest time.

Speaking of the GP23s, it should also be emphasized that in the Pramac Racing garage they seem to have focused decisively on the fairing with the step, given that both riders mounted it on both bikes. A solution that Bagnaia also tried in the afternoon, before however returning to the standard one, with which he obtained today’s best time.

The good news for Ducati is that the GP22s have proved to be still extremely competitive bikes, as certified by the second time of Luca Marini, 234 thousandths behind, but also by the fourth of Alex Marquez, who took very little time to catch the measurements to the Desmosedici to be very fast. Seventh then there is Marco Bezzecchi with the second bike of the Mooney VR46, while unfortunately Fabio Di Giannantonio’s day ended negatively: the Gresini Racing rider crashed twice and was taken to hospital for tests, because the second she felt a lot.

As mentioned, however, it was all the Italian bikes that shone today, so it’s impossible not to dwell on the Aprilia. Maverick Vinales brought to third place, in 1’39″025″, an RS-GP on which some fanciful solutions appeared: on all the wings mounted on the front fork cover, which attracted the attention of the competition. In the afternoon, Aleix Espargaro also debuted two profiles mounted on the rear swingarm, as well as reassembling the small spoiler on the tail that was seen last year at Mugello. The driver from Granollers, however, had to settle for 12th place at 877 thousandths, also falling victim to turn 1.

However, the same goes for Ducati as well for the Noale-based manufacturer, because the 2022 RS-GPs have also shown that they have all it takes to achieve great satisfaction, with the two RNF Racing standard-bearers, Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira they hoisted themselves into fifth and sixth position, both separated by six tenths, despite the Spaniard also crashing at turn 15.

It doesn’t take much to understand therefore that only one Japanese bike has managed to slip into the top 10 and it is the Yamaha of vice-world champion Fabio Quartararo, author of the eighth time at 843. A heavy gap on a track that in the past was always been a friend of the M1. Today the new wings were also brought to the debut and, even if the top speeds don’t seem too far from those of the best, the lap time continues to be in the background. An even more evident problem for Franco Morbidelli, who finds himself 21st at 1″6, even if with his 94 laps he is the rider who has given himself the most effort today. For the moment, however, the wing has not yet been seen F1-style rear that Maio Meregalli anticipated yesterday.

The situation at Honda is even more complicated, because the best of the RC213Vs is in 11th position and surprisingly it’s the LCR one entrusted to Alex Rins. The newcomer from Suzuki is the only one to stay under a second behind, while the two bikes with Repsol colors are further behind: Joan Mir is 14th and Marc Marquez even 19th at almost 1″4. Furthermore, both are finished wheels in the air at turn 14. In short, for the moment we do not see the progress that the eight-time world champion was calling for after the three days in Malaysia.

Things seem to be going even worse at KTM: to find Brad Binder you have to scroll down the standings to 15th place, just ahead of teammate Jack Miller. Both carried out comparative tests in terms of aerodynamics, but the gap of more than 1″1 is not reassuring. At the back of the group then there are the two GasGas, interrupted only by the Honda LCR of Takaaki Nakagami, with Pol Espargaro, who crashed at the turn 5, in 22nd position and rookie Augusto Fernandez in 24th.

