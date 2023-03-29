The ultimatum to Portimao

One might wonder why MotoGP continues to race at Portimao, given that the problems related to gravel and air fences have been highlighted several times in recent years, but never resolved. The world champion Francesco Bagnaia has tried, even with blatant actions, to make the organizers understand the dangerousness of the circuit, and just a few weeks ago Fabio Di Giannantonio publicly complained about the run-off route at Turn 8, containing gravel that was too thick and not compliant with regulatory requirements (size between 8 and 20 mm). Apparently, after the accident in Di Giannantonio’s tests, the circuit covered the old escape routes with a layer of gravel of a maximum of three cm, against the 25 imposed by the regulations. A change only superficial and not substantial. And now Dorna, in the person of CEO Carmelo Ezpeletahe wants to see clearly.

Ezpeleta’s words

“If the gravel conditions have not completely changed, we will not have a MotoGP event next year here, that’s clear“, declared the Spanish a Speedweek. “With the current situation, which has claimed many lives, Portimão will not have a place on the calendar in 2024. We have enough requests from other countries“.

Portimão under accusation

Only 18 of the 22 regular MotoGP riders have left for Argentina, and one of these has a broken toe. The one that will be presented at Termas de Rio Hondo is a world championship with plastered tape, and bad luck only affects up to a certain point. The accident between Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini, which caused the Rimini driver to break his right scapula, was bad luck: the Mooney team rider made a mistake, but he had plenty of room at the entrance to try the attack. Something Marc Marquez didn’t have, who guiltyly hit both Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira, injuring himself and his colleagues and risking ruining the Portuguese’s career. The most battered of all, however, is Pol Espargaró, and in the case of the Catalan, the fault lies entirely with the Portimão circuit.

Espargaró’s injury

In the second free practice session of the Portuguese Grand Prix, the GasGas team driver had a highside that sent him violently off the track at turn-10. In his crash, Espargaró first ended up on the gravel and then against the barriers. The part immediately outside the asphalt didn’t slow down the Spaniard at all, who didn’t fly into an air fence, but a wall of tires covered with a billboard. He could have done much worse than the pulmonary contusion and a fractured dorsal vertebra.