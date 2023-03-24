In the second session, the Australian from Ktm flies ahead of Vinales and Pecco’s Ducati. There are six Desmosedicis in the top ten, including Marini and Bezzecchi. Out of the Top 10 Marc Marquez

Jack Miller among the red flags. After Alex Marquez's best time in the morning, in the second Free Practice session of the MotoGP Portuguese GP, the Australian of Ktm leads almost by surprise. With a time of 1.37.709 Miller leads Maverick Vinales' Aprilia (by 37 thousandths) and Pecco Bagnaia's Ducati (+0.147) in a session interrupted by two red flags. Once, for about half an hour, with 46'38" to go, due to electrical problems that blew up the timing; another time due to Pol Espargaro's bad flight at turn 10, 13.55 from the end, with the immediate entry of the medical car to assist the Spaniard from GasGas, immediately declared 'conscious', but transported by helicopter to hospital in Faro for checks.

miller, fabulous ride — Moving on to pure track activity, the session was very tight, especially in the final minutes, with Miller pulling out the perfect lap, celebrated exuberantly with jumps and stubble (below) narrowly overtaking Vinales, with a fit Aprilia , and Pecco Bagnaia. The world champion first makes a ‘Marquez-like’ save at turn 15 with the Ducati bent and using his right leg as a lever to avoid falling, then prints his time, before stopping with his dumb Desmosedici on board track. Borgo Panigale can however smile with the 4th time of Luca Marini (team VR46, +0.190) and the 5th of Jorge Martin (Pramac, +0.282).

the top 10 — To complete the top-10 of those who go directly to Q2 tomorrow based on the new weekend format, also: 6. Fabio Quartararo with Yamaha; 7. Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac); 8. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46); 9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and 10. Enea Bastianini (Ducati) to bring the Desmosedici to six in the top 10.

marquez chases — Out of the top-10 and therefore forced to pass tomorrow for Q1, Alex Marquez and Joan Mir, who in the morning had been in the first two places of the time standings and are now the first two excluded with the 11th and 12th fastest times , and above all Marc Marquez: the Spaniard is 14th also due to a crash in the closing stages while he was trying to set the time. Marc extends the list of crashes which includes, in addition to Pol Espargaro, also: Joan Mir, for the loss of the front end; Marco Bezzecchi (turn 9); Augusto Fernandez (turn 14); Raul Fernandez (turn 13), Miguel Oliveira, who ran into a bad high side and Luca Marini. Tomorrow at 11.50 the Q1 of the MotoGP, while the awaited Sprint Race is set for 16 (here all times).

motogp portimao, free practice times2 — The times of the MotoGP Free Practice 2 in Portimao:

Jack Miller, KTM 1’37.709 Maverick Viñales, Aprilia 1’37.746 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 1’37.856 Luca Marini, Ducati VR46 1’37.899 Jorge Martin, Ducati Pramac 1’37.991 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha 1’38.015 Johann Zarco, Ducati Pramac 1’38.112 Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati VR46 1’38.158 Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia 1’38.253 Enea Bastianini, Ducati 1’38.256 Alex Marquez, Ducati Gresini 1’38.385 Joan Mir, Honda 1’38.394 Alex Rins, Honda Lcr 1’38.416 Marc Marquez, Honda 1’38.419 Takaaki Nakagami, Honda Lcr 1’38.827 Augusto Fernandez, GASGAS Tech3 1’38.882 Raul Fernandez, Aprilia RNF 1’38.904 Brad Binder, KTM 1’38.910 Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia RNF 1’38.958 Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha 1’38.978 Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati Gresini 1’39.421 Pol Espargaro, GASGAS Tech3 1’40.130