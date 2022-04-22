The rain gave no respite at the Portimao racetrack. Indeed, after a few minutes from the start of the second free practice session of the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, it increased its intensity, to the point that there were just three riders who were able to take advantage of the only good window to improve their times. in the morning.

The best of these was Pol Espargaro, who even managed to lap in 1’50 “707. just 41 thousandths from team mate Marc Marquez.

What is certain is that the RC213Vs seem particularly at ease in these conditions, because in the afternoon session behind “Polyccio” there is his boxmate, who closed with a delay of 611 thousandths. It will be necessary to see if tomorrow, however, the rain will actually go to one side, even if it is feared that in FP3 the wind could be rather annoying.

The other two riders who managed to improve FP1 performance are Andrea Dovizioso and Franco Morbidelli, who finished in third and seventh position respectively. However, their times were not enough to enter the provisional Q2, as there are many pilots who occupy the cumulative top 10 with the morning time trial.

Among these is Pecco Bagnaia, fourth in FP2 despite a crash at turn 3 after which he also let himself go to a train of controversy over the size of the gravel present in the escape route. The vice-world champion precedes the other Ducati of Jorge Martin, while in sixth place Alex Marquez confirms the excellent state of form of the Honda in the wet. Speech that also applies to Takaaki Nakagami in the ninth.

In the top 10 there is also room for Aprilia and KTM, respectively with Maverick Vinales eighth and Miguel Oliveira tenth. After Joan Mir’s second place in the morning, the Suzukis missed a bit, with the Majorcan finishing 11th and his teammate Alex Rins still struggling in 20th position. World champion Fabio Quartararo also made a small step forward, even if there is no need to jump for joy for a 13th time in front of world champion Enea Bastianini.

16th time then for Marco Bezzecchi, victim of a very bad highside at turn 9, from which fortunately he got up without particular consequences. Aleix Espargaro’s day was also disappointing, as he failed to do better than the 17th time in FP2 with his Aprilia. At the rear of the group the other Italians: the wild card Lorenzo Savadori occupies the 22nd position with his Aprilia, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio’s Ducati Gresini. Luca Marini’s Mooney VR46, on the other hand, closes the group without a valid time trial.