In the Portuguese Grand Prix, played this afternoon at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimão, Pecco Bagnaia was the author of a formidable comeback. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider was the victim of a bad fall yesterday in qualifying, which had seen him suffer severe trauma to his right shoulder.

Having obtained the authorization from the Federation doctors to take part in the Grand Prix this morning, Bagnaia had to start from the last position on the grid. Managing to control the pain, Pecco gave life to a great comeback, and took eighth place in the last corners after a heated fight with Pol Espargaro. Thanks to today’s result, Bagnaia gets important points for the general classification, which sees him climb to tenth position 38 points behind the leader Quartararo.

Unlucky race for Jack Miller instead. The Australian driver, who started with the fourth fastest time, was conducting an intelligent test and had reduced his gap on Zarco and Mir fighting for the second position. In an attempt to overtake Mir at Turn 1, Jack lost the front, crashing and dragging his opponent to the ground as well. After the Portuguese GP Miller is ninth in the overall standings, level on points with his teammate. Ducati maintains the lead in the constructors’ standings with a 36-point advantage over KTM, thanks to the second place obtained today by Johann Zarco with the Pramac Racing Team’s Ducati Desmosedici GP.

Francesco Bagnaia: “Our goal today was to be able to finish eighth and we did, so we can be happy. It wasn’t easy, but both my team and Clinica Mobile did a great job, putting me in a position to compete. At the start I tried to feel comfortable, but it wasn’t easy. Then luckily I was able to find my pace and my feeling with the bike was incredible even though we had little time to test in the dry. I am satisfied with the result and now I will try to rest and recover as much as possible in view of Jerez“.

Jack Miller: “At the beginning of the race I tried to administer to try to save the tires until the end. I had a good pace and lap after lap my sensations improved. When the others started to suffer, I felt I had more of them: I approached Mir and when I thought I was close enough I tried to pass him inside. I touched the brake a little and maybe I ended up on a patch of wet (still present at Turn 1) and I crashed bringing him to the ground too. I am sorry and I apologize to both him and my team. I’ll try again next week in Jerez“.