Rome – A sumptuous Luca Marini wins pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix, penultimate round of the MotoGP World Championship. The rider of the Ducati Mooney VR46 outsmarts the other Italian Fabio Di Giannatonio, riding his Ducati Gresini, at the last attempt. Alex Marquez’s other Gresini completes the front row.

As for the duel for the world title between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, the Italian will start from fourth place just ahead of his Spanish rival. This is the starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix: 1 Marini, 2 Di Giannantonio, 3 A. Marquez, 4 Bagnaia, 5 Martin, 6 Zarco, 7 M. Marquez, 8 Vinales, 9 R. Fernandez, 10 A. Espargaro, 11 Binder, 12 A. Fernandez, 13 Bezzecchi, 14 Quartararo, 15 Bastianini, 16 Miller, 17 Oliveira, 18 Morbidelli, 19 P. Espargaro, 20 Mir, 21 Lecuona, 22 Nakagami. (AGI)Sp2/Oll