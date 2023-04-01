MotoGP, surprise pole for Alex Marquez in Argentina

For the second time in two MotoGP season weekends, there is a Marquez in pole position. After Marc’s start at Portimão, Alex set the fastest time in Argentina: the Ducati rider was the most adept at interpreting the intermediate conditions of the Termas de Rio Hondo track and understanding when to ride on slick tyres. In the front row, all Ducati will keep Marco company Bezzecchi and the world champion Francesco Bagnaia. Here are their words immediately after qualifying.

Marquez’s words

“I’m really happy. Q2 wasn’t easy, with the wet set-up and after a crash: everything was perfect, I’m very happy with the team’s work. Now I have to be convinced and be fast, I also have to convince myself mentally that I’m fast. Of course we have to be honest: we don’t have the pace to win but to get into the top six or seven we do. However, I am convinced of my potential and that of the bike“.

Bezzecchi’s words

“If I had had one more lap I could have improved even more. I had to take a chance and I’m happy. It was a tough qualifying, but I’m very happy with the result. In any case, today was very risky with these uncertain conditions, so that’s perfectly fine. The Sprint will be tough: it will take some time before it starts and in the meantime Moto2 and Moto3 will also be running, so the hope is that the track will dry out permanently. Let’s hope it doesn’t rain anymore and that it’s a normal race”.

Bagnaia’s words

“When I put on the slicks the track wasn’t exactly dry yet, the conditions were strange and I usually struggle in these cases. Today the front row was the most important goal and we achieved it by risking a lot. Sector one is difficult, there are conditions where I struggle a bit. Being on the front row was the most important goal and in turn two I risked a lot to enter. The Sprint? In these conditions it is difficult. There were also a few puddles this morning. If, on the other hand, the track is totally wet, that’s another story“.